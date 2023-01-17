Family of Ye’s New ‘Bride,’ Yeezy Designer Are ‘Super Happy’ About the Union Between the Two

Kanye West is reportedly married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, and according to reports, her family actually likes the guy.

According to The Daily Mail, a sister of the designer asked for members of the press to respect the privacy of the family. But, she did state that it was “very exciting news” to hear about the nuptials between the new couple.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina Censori told The Herald Sun.

Another member of the Censori family, Alyssia, also gave her blessing and stated that she was “super happy for them both.”

Last week media outlets reported that Ye and Censori were seen dining at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.

According to sources, the two had recently held a commitment ceremony to celebrate the union. Although it appears that the two may be married due to the exchanging of rings, they have yet to officially sign a marriage certificate.

Although Censori has worked as the architectural designer for Yeezy, it is unclear when the two became an item. But, it is noted that the music producer has written and produced a song titled “Censori Overload.” The work was reportedly released last month.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported last month that the attorneys for Ye and Kim Kardashian gave documents to the judge in their divorce case with terms of an amicable settlement to end the marriage.

Ye agreed to pay the mother of his four children $200,000 every month to cover child support payments. The two parents will also share custody of the children. Their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, range in age from three to nine years old.

Good Morning America reported that based on the papers submitted, Kardashian and Ye will “share joint legal custody” of their four children and will “consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the minor children’s health, education and welfare.”

The former couple has also agreed to evenly pay the expenses for the children’s private security, private school, and college education. Neither side will collect no spousal support, and since they had a pre-nuptial agreement, it will be honored.