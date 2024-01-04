Fatal Shooting Of Imam Outside Newark Mosque Raises Concerns

Imam Hassan Sharif was fatally shot Jan. 3 outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark (New Jersey) mosque, where he led prayers. The assailant is still at large.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Sharif, who was shot twice, was pronounced dead later in the afternoon at University Hospital. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, USA Today reports. Essex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the shooting

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said there is currently no information suggesting the crime was motivated by bias. The investigation is being handled by Attorney General’s Office, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Newark Police Department.

Imam Wahy-ud Deen Shareef said Sharif was previously attacked several months ago. In that incident, Sharif successfully disarmed the assailant, who escaped and was not apprehended.

Sharif, a former boxer and Transportation Security Administration officer, was recently elected as the resident imam. “We are making prayers for him, and at the same time, we are following up with the police,” said Shareef, who knew Sharif.

Dina Sayedahmed, communications director for the Council on American Islamic Relations in New Jersey, called Sharif “a beacon of leadership in his community.” U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said he was “heartbroken” over the news. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé remembered Sharif for his interfaith efforts and advocacy against gun violence.

Concern over attacks against Muslim Americans have risen, with 2,171 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate reported in the last two months, according to CAIR.

Joining in the celebration of the inaugural Muslim Heritage Month in New Jersey, as formally established by @GovMurphy. Proud of the rich diversity of our state and grateful for the invaluable contributions of Muslim Americans, including the 320,000 who call New Jersey home. pic.twitter.com/AgdKtYXOoR — Attorney General Matt Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) January 3, 2024

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed solidarity with the Muslim community and pledged to ensure safety, especially around places of worship. Law enforcement had previously increased patrols at religious institutions due to concerns over potential threats.

