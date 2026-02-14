HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Fatal Shooting At South Carolina State Halts HBCU Basketball Games Gunfire erupted at the Hugine Suites complex, a student residential area, and the campus was placed on lockdown.







By Robert Hill

Shots were fired on South Carolina State University’s campus, putting a hold on campus activity from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

On the night of Feb.12, two men were shot and killed, and an individual was injured on the South Carolina State campus. The tragedy halted campus events, including the MEAC basketball doubleheader against Morgan State University scheduled for Feb. 14.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., gunfire erupted at the Hugine Suites complex, a student residential area. The campus was placed on lockdown, and the university instructed students to shelter in place as the incident unfolded.

As reported by HBCU Gameday, “The University issued an immediate alert instructing students to take shelter in place while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and local authorities secured the perimeter.”

On Feb.13, authorities identified the deceased as 19-year-old Henry L. Crittington and 18-year-old Terrell Thomas. Neither man was an active student at South Carolina State University. The current student who was injured is receiving medical care at a hospital.

In response to the tragedy, the university canceled classes and activities to allow the campus community time to mourn and grieve. President Alexander Conyers stated that students’ safety remains the university’s top priority. The university is also offering counseling services to students and staff who need them.

This incident marks the second fatal shooting on campus this school year. In October 2025, another shooting occurred during Homecoming festivities, where gunfire near the same residential area claimed the life of 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler and left another individual injured.

The women’s basketball game against Morgan State has been rescheduled for Feb. 16 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The men’s team will play Coppin State at 4:30 p.m. EST that same day, creating a new doubleheader. The men’s game against Morgan State has been moved to Feb. 25. A specific tip-off time will be announced at a later date.

