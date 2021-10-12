Father of Pregnant Daughter Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend Opens Up About His ‘Loving Daughter’

Last week, a pregnant registered nurse was found shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on a Georgia highway. The suspected gunman, the father of the deceased unborn baby, has been arrested for the horrific crime.

In an exclusive interview, the victim’s father stated that she “was a loving daughter who loved her life.”

According to People, the father of the pregnant woman from Georgia, 29-year-old Akeila Ware, was a devoted mother and daughter and was looking forward to the birth of the baby and purchasing a new home for her family.

“Akeila was a loving daughter, mother, and co-worker,” William Ware Jr., the deceased woman’s father, said in an interview with People. “[She] loved her life. She worked her way through school to become an RN nurse. She was a family person.”

The woman and her unborn baby were allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Alonzo Dargan Jr. According to a Facebook post by Troup County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the crime occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At 12:49 PM. Police officers with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called and dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road.