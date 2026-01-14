FDA Called Out For Repeated Refusal To Ban Harmful Chemicals In Hair Relaxers

A health justice organization is calling out the Food and Drug Administration for dragging its feet on banning harmful chemicals in hair straightening products.

Weaving Voices for Health and Justice shared a press release condemning the FDA for refusing to ban formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-inducing chemicals in hair products. WEAVE called the matter a gross negligence that can severely impact the health of Black women and salon workers, who primarily use these products as hair relaxers.

Given the proven risks of using these products, health justice advocates and salon workers have urged the government to ban these chemicals for years. However, after five consecutive missed deadlines to enact regulations initially promised in 2023, WEAVE has made a public outcry, criticizing the FDA’s stalled action.

Leaders at WEAVE have emphasized their concerns that the delayed banning is not only jeopardizing Black women’s health but signaling that their well-being is not a priority for the FDA.

“The FDA has known about the dangers of formaldehyde in hair straightening products for over a decade,” said Debra Erenberg, co-executive director of Weaving Voices for Health & Justice, in a news release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Failing to release this rule yet again raises serious questions about whose health is being prioritized and whose is being sacrificed.”

Despite open letters to the FDA, as well as initiatives and social action dedicated to awareness and prevention, no new legislation has been made to safeguard women from these harmful chemicals. As these products remain readily available for public use, in addition to these harmful companies specifically marketing to women of color, the risk of cancer and other illnesses will persist.

“Every delay in releasing this rule allows continued exposure to a known carcinogen, particularly for Black women and salon workers who bear the greatest risk,” added Jayla Burton, director of Programs at Weaving Voices for Health & Justice. “The science is clear and well-documented. The continued inaction only leads to more serious damage.”

WEAVE, alongside salon workers, continues to make grassroots efforts to prevent future victims of these chemicals; they will continue to apply pressure on the FDA and government for federal support. Although the current administration has scaled back on science-based advocacy, WEAVE continues to fight for this legislation amid the misinformation crisis.

“At a time when public trust in health protections is already fragile, continued delay only reinforces the perception that the FDA does not care about the lives of salon workers and consumers,” Erenberg continued. “Federal leadership requires action, not excuses and continued delays on critical regulations.

In the meantime, to combat this systemic health disparity, WEAVE will continue its Beautiful Hair with the Scare campaign, expanding its outreach to reach more women to straighten the facts about these chemicals.

