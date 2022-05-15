Female Security Guard, 3 Louisiana Juveniles Taken Into Custody in Houston After Prison Escape

Three male juveniles escaped the Ware Youth Center detention facility in Coushatta, Louisiana, with the help of a 21-year-old female security guard just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, state police say. Authorities have now taken all four fugitives into custody, just after midnight today, revealed the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Tyjuan Lafitte, 17; Na’varaya Lane, 17; Jeremiah Durham, 15; and security guard Victoria Tune were apprehended in Houston, Texas by the Houston Police Department’s Midwest Crime Suppression Team.

In a press release by the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, video footage caught Tune escorting the three orange-jumpsuit-wearing juveniles off the facility premises in a white 2010 Pontiac G6.

It wasn’t until the day shift employees clocked in that they realized three residents were missing. Officials were notified at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Lafitte was charged with attempted first degree murder, Lane was charged with attempted second degree murder, and Durham was charged with armed robbery. Louisiana state police said that “all three are considered dangerous.”

In collaboration with LA State Police Troop G Investigations Unit, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LA Fusion Center, and the Houston Police Department‘s Crime Suppression Team, the escaped juveniles and security guard were holed up in a Houston motel after authorities located the getaway vehicle in the parking lot. HPD surveilled the car for several hours before striking.

“Eventually all four suspects, being driven by one of the suspect’s relatives, returned to the vehicle where they were surrounded and taken into custody by HPD’s Crime Suppression Team,” per Lt. Troy Murray. “All suspects will be extradited back to Louisiana where they will face additional charges reference the escape.”

Tune faces three counts of accessory to simple escape.

News of the Louisiana prison break come almost a week after former jail boss Vicky White committed suicide once being surrounded by cops following 11 days on the run with fugitive beau Casey White.