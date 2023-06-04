Film Industry and Civil Rights Pioneer Jessie Maple Dies at 76

Jessie Maple, a pioneer in the film industry and civil rights movement, passed away at 76 on May 30.

Her death was confirmed by her loved ones in a statement released by the Black Film Center & Archive. Maple was the first Black woman admitted into the International Photographers of Motion Picture and Television Union. Her work as a cinematographer and director is immortalized in her 1981 independent feature film “Will,” one of the first black female-directed films released in the post-civil-rights era.

Maple was nothing short of a trailblazer. Hailed as one of the first Black female filmmakers to complete a feature-length film, she broke barriers within the film industry for her achievements and determination to advocate for Black representation.

Please read the media announcement that the family of Jessie Maple asked that we share. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family. We’re committed and dedicated to honoring her legacy.

Maple was born in 1947 in Louisiana. Her goal was not always filmmaking. Instead, for many years, she worked in bacteriology. However, she later began to explore writing, her first job being as part of a New York program for the Manhattan Tribune. The program’s funding dried up soon after Maple’s acceptance but she remained near the offices in hopes of finding pieces to write. She successfully published many stories under the publication until she later received work at the New York Courier.

The 1968 release of the Kerner Commission Report, which identified poor representation of Black Americans as a cause for concern, led Maple to expand into filmmaking. She began training in organizations to jumpstart her career including Black Journal and Third World Cinema.

Maple’s love for film blossomed even further after attending Ossie Davis’ Third World Cinema through the National Education Television Training School. She blossomed on projects including “Shaft’s Big Score!” Later in her career, she joined the New York camera operators union. However, this was not an easy feat, Variety reported.

“You can’t stop progress. You can hold it up for a minute, but you can’t stop it.” – Jessie Maple.

The entertainment industry was still rife with racial prejudice during the 70s. As a Black woman, Maple could not simply join the Union like her male, white counterparts. Instead, a lengthy legal battle ensued, which Patton recounted in her book, “How to Become a Union Camerawoman.”

After her admittance, the Union had Maple black-listed by studios, which resulted in her filing lawsuits against media conglomerates ABC, NBC, and CBS. While she ultimately succeeded, it was an obstacle she endured in her quest to bring more representation into the filmmaking world.

Maple created many documentaries throughout her career. She worked as an editor, producer, writer, and cinematographer as well. Maple leaves behind her husband, three daughters, a grandson, and many nieces and nephews.



