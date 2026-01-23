2026 Women Of Power Honoree And Multifaceted Finance Exec Carla Harris Is A Champion For Women Business Leaders

Carla Harris is a master of many trades, lending her wide-ranging business expertise to elevate the finance sector.

As a BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 Women Of Power Summit honoree, Harris is being recognized as a dynamic force in her industry. The current senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley is transitioning to a new era in her decades-long work, signing off on her tenure as a vice chairman and managing director at the financial firm.

Since joining Morgan Stanley in 1987, Harris has managed the IPOs of multibillion-dollar businesses and has also served as Chair of the Board of the Morgan Stanley Foundation. In her storied career, the self-proclaimed “Wall Street Veteran” executed billions of dollars of equity for major corporations, emerging as a strategic leader in her field.

The Harvard College and Harvard Business School alumna has also uplifted fellow women business leaders, currently serving as chair of the National Women’s Business Council. The career mentor continues to provide knowledge and guidance across multiple philanthropic ventures, including the Food Bank for NYC, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, and other nonprofits.

Beyond finance and philanthropy, Harris’s passions also lie in gospel music. The best-selling artist has released four commercial projects while performing across world-famous venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater.

As a financial advisor, artist, and author, Harris also penned multiple books to help corporate professionals succeed in their fields. The series, “Expect to Win” (2009), “Strategize to Win” (2014), and “Lead to Win (2022) have also helped shape her public speaking career, which also includes her Webby Award-winning podcast, “Access & Opportunity with Carla Harris.”

The advocate and financial strategist has built her own brand that breaks the ceiling for diverse leaders. As she continues her support of women business professionals while pursuing her talents in public speaking and gospel music, Harris remains a pivotal figure in the finance industry and global business at large.

As BE’s Women of Power Summit is set to recognize her this March, Harris continues to prove her business prowess while uplifting others. Registration for the time-honored event is available now.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Of Power 2026