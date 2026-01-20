News by Keka Araújo Compassion Vs. Contract: Florida Bride Battles Venue For Refund After Fiancé’s Unexpected Death According to Florida law, she may still be on the hook for the money.







Tye Hinson and William Coney’s love story began two decades ago at an Orlando shopping mall. It was supposed to culminate this May at a ballroom in Lake Mary. Instead, Hinson is navigating the aftermath of a fatal heart attack that claimed her fiancé’s life at age 42, and a legal stalemate with the venue meant to host their celebration.

Hinson is currently fighting to recover $7,609 paid to the Crystal Ballroom in Lake Mary, Florida, a suburb of Orlando. The venue, citing a strictly enforced non-refundable contract, has declined the request.

“I called them two days after he passed away to make them aware,” Hinson said. “This wasn’t like a cancellation. This was a person dying.”

The couple, who met at Fashion Square Mall while Coney was a student at Full Sail University, selected the all-inclusive space to accommodate their guest list. Hinson made her final payment just forty-eight hours before Coney’s sudden death, shortly before Thanksgiving.

According to Hinson, a ballroom employee suggested she use the $7,600 balance to host a memorial service on what would have been her wedding day—a suggestion Hinson found deeply distressing.

Lukasz Rogowski, the owner of Crystal Ballroom, expressed sympathy but stood firm on the company’s fiscal policies. He noted that the contract explicitly discloses its non-refund policy and encourages clients to purchase third-party cancellation insurance.

“Offering compassion and offering refunds are not the same thing, and both must exist within a framework that is fair, transparent, and consistent for all clients,” Rogowski told News 6. He argued that a full-service venue incurs overhead and staffing costs months in advance, unlike individual vendors who may have more flexibility.

Hinson, a cosmetologist who handles makeup for weddings, says she understands contracts but believes extreme circumstances warrant exceptions. She noted that she once issued a refund when a hurricane destroyed a client’s home.

“My compassion as a human being carries over into my business,” she said.

Hinson says all her other wedding vendors—including photographers and florists—refunded payments and voided contracts despite having similar non-refundable clauses. Rogowski, however, maintains that the venue’s policies protect the business and its staff from the financial volatility of life events.

Under Florida law, the death of a party rarely serves as an automatic “kill switch” for a contract. Under Florida law, death generally doesn’t void an agreement unless it’s for “personal services.” Instead, the deceased’s estate typically steps in to handle liabilities. General contract law holds that personal representatives must fulfill non-personal duties, with estate assets handling the costs.

While specific statutes like F.S. 489.121 govern construction completion and F.S. 768.19 handles wrongful death, probate laws like F.S. 733.104 confirm that contract claims generally survive the individual. In essence, death transfers contractual obligations to the estate rather than terminating the agreement, leaving the agreement’s survival dependent on specific terms and the feasibility of performance.

The dispute has grown increasingly tense as Hinson’s wedding planner, Patricia Aro, claims the venue has communicated more readily with the media than with the grieving bride.

“We are concerned to note that the owner of Crystal Ballroom Lake Mary was able to respond promptly to News 6 yet has still not provided any written or verbal response directly to Tye’s cancellation notice or our team,” Aro said.

To support Hinson, Aro launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support for Tye After Tragic Loss,” which highlights the financial burden Hinson now faces.

“What was meant to be a season of celebration has become a time of unimaginable grief, heartbreak, and painful readjustment,” the campaign states. “While we understand contracts and policies exist, we believe compassion and care should always lead the way, especially after such a tragic loss. We are hoping that Crystal Ballroom will choose empathy and do the right thing for someone who has already lost so much.”

The campaign also clarifies that until the venue chooses to “do the right thing,” the funds raised will help support the bride as she awaits a compassionate response. At the time of publication, the campaign has raised more than $5,000.

News 6 discovered Rogowski’s name among the list of donors to that GoFundMe. The ballroom owner did not publicize his $525 contribution until a reporter contacted him. Rogowski indicated that he made the donation in his personal capacity, not on behalf of Crystal Ballroom.

For Hinson, the $7,609 represents more than just a lost investment; it is a painful reminder of a future that vanished in an instant. She remains hopeful the venue will recognize that a person’s death is not a mere cancellation, but a tragedy that requires a shift in the standard rules of business.

