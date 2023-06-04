Florida Mom Left Kids In The Car To Shoplift And It Bursted In Flames

The world proves to us everyday that some people are actually out of their minds. In Florida, a woman’s car caught on fire with her kids inside, while she was allegedly shoplifting with another male on Oviedo Mall Boulevard.



According to CNN, 24-year old Alicia Moore went to a Dillards on May 26 with her kids in the car. While there, she decided to go on a stealing spree for over an hour while her kids waited in her vehicle.

She ended up getting caught by loss prevention and likely had no clue of what was to come next. After spending an entire hour in the store shoplifting while her kids waited, she walked out of the store only to see her car on fire. It’s reported that she simultaneously dropped the items as she ran out towards the burning car.

Moore was lucky to have witnesses and shoppers alike help rescue her children from the flames. Reports say that one of the kids was trying to get out of the car on their own as rescuers rushed over. Yet while she was lucky to have people help chaos she caused, she wasn’t lucky enough to dodge jail and multiple charges.

Both of the kids were transported to Arnold Palmer’s Children’s Hospital, where one suffered first degree burns “to her face and ears,” WESH reported



The car, which was reported to have been stolen, was in complete flames and ended up totaled.

It’s safe to say Moore’s priorities were all wrong, as her neglect could have created an even worse outcome for her children. Jail reports state that she’s currently being held on a $48,000.00 bond. She’ll be facing a few charges including aggravated child neglect and arson. Moore also had outstanding warrants in other counties, including of course, petty theft, and will face those charges as well.

Her first court appearance was June 2 where she pleaded not-guilty.

