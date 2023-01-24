University of Florida Releases Quarterback Jaden Rashada After NIL Deal for $13 Million is Rescinded

After asking to be allowed to leave due to a failed NIL deal, a highly sought-after quarterback has been released so he can pursue playing football at another school.

According to The Associated Press, the collegiate career of high school quarterback Jaden Rashada has hit a bump after he signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Florida.

The future college athlete asked to be released after the Gator Collective did not honor a deal that was allegedly offered to Rashada. The collective operates as an independent fundraising group that pays student-athletes through the use of their name, image, and likeness. They initially offered the quarterback $13 million for the four years he would have attended the university.

The handling of this situation is expected to institute changes at the University of Florida regarding NIL contracts. There may also be investigative action from the NCAA and a possible lawsuit.

Rashada had intended to initially commit to the University of Miami but then switched to go play at the University of Florida on Nov. 10. A deal was allegedly made between Rashada, his representatives, and the Gator Collective that factored in his decision to attend Florida.

Less than a month later, it appears that the deal fell apart.

The Athletic reported that a termination letter was sent to Rashada and his representatives on Dec. 7 by Gator Collective CEO Eddie Rojas. A source stated that not all of the financial backers of the group were made aware that the signed deal, which they thought was for about $5 million was actually increased to more than $13 million.

The school has experienced a streak of bad luck as the University of Florida has recently lost five scholarship quarterbacks over the last 10 months. Their starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson left to enter the NFL draft. His backup, Jalen Kitna reportedly was dismissed after he was arrested on child pornography charges, while two other players, Emory Jones and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transferred last spring.

There is speculation that Rashada will sue the Gator Collective, and possibly the athletic department and the university to try to get the $13 million he was promised. He could even sue for more if he believes his reputation was damaged.