Rep. Maxwell Frost Slams Florida Gov. DeSantis During Paramore Concert

Generation Z politicians like freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) aren’t holding back their words.

Frost stepped on stage during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C. to give Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis a piece of his mind. A video posted to Twitter shows him yelling “F— Ron DeSantis” and “f— Fascism” and he’s not backing down about it.

“I said what I said,” Frost tweeted in response.

Frost seemed to be having the time of his life at the concert. He shared another video on stage rocking out with band leader, Hayley Williams. “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he said.

Frost has been very vocal about DeSantis and his politics since he decided to run. Focusing on gun violence, he became the first Gen Z politician to serve in Congress after winning last year’s midterm elections, NBC reports. After the Parkland mass shooting in 2018, he worked as the national organizing director for anti-gun violence group, March for Our Lives.

During an interview with CNN, the young congressman accused the 2024 presidential candidate of “fascism” due to his policies that target Black, transgender and LGBTQ people.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies,” Frost said. “And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it.”

Once conservative Twitter pages decided to repost the video, Frost stood his ground, doubling down on his sentiments. “Lol they’re so mad,” he retweeted.

Williams trumpeted Frost when he joined her and the band on stage. “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?,” Williams said, according to The Hill.