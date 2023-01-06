Maxwell Frost, Youngest Member of Congress, Shines Bright on Cover of Teen Vogue

Republicans may be mocking Maxwell Frost (D-FL.), but he’s getting the last laugh on the cover of Teen Vogue.

The first-time Congressman and Gen Z-elect is ready to make things happen. The profile highlights his Afro-Cuban upbringing and his interest in politics and activism, crediting the Sandy Hook massacre as a turning point for him. He reminisced on his arrest during the George Floyd protests in Washington, D.C., and now walks the streets as an elected official. “This whole thing feels very surreal,” Frost tells Teen Vogue.

Representing Florida’s 10th Congressional District, the 25-year-old is the youngest legislative body member, taking on his colleagues, who are more than twice his age on average. However, his first battle will be finding a place to live. ABC News reported that while Frost makes $174,000 a year as a member of Congress, he is struggling to find an apartment due to bad credit.

Frost stepped on the scene during the Florida midterm elections, looking to fill the seat of Rep. Val Demings and outrun his Republican opponent, Calvin Wimbish, almost 50 years his senior. He campaigned heavily on his Gen Z identity, arguing that a younger perspective would add value on Capitol Hill.

Since putting his hat in the ring, Frost has been very vocal about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial policies. In June 2022, the Florida native confronted DeSantis at an event, pleading with him to act on gun violence. He was escorted out while DeSantis told him, “Nobody wants to hear from you.” While he knows he’s not the “average” politician, Frost tells Teen Vogue more “regular, working-class people’ should run for office. “We don’t have enough of it right now.”

The self-proclaimed progressive is open to supporting the current White House administration, working on efforts toward affordable healthcare, ending gun violence, and combating the climate crisis. Frost is still waiting to be sworn in, as House business is on hold until a Speaker is elected.