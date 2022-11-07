“Kyrie, what’s up? I know you’re going through a lot. We had a chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America [in the Olympics]. When you represented the Red, White, and Blue. You only wanted to be treated fair. I was going to post something on one of my social media pages, but I decided to do it the old-school way, and read it out to you because you’re a great person, a great father, a great athlete, and you believe what you believe,” Mayweather said in part.

I got a tremendous respect for my brother Floyd Mayweather. stand in solidarity with Kyrie . pic.twitter.com/BHHEws2AJI — Don Salmon (@dijoni) November 6, 2022

According to a report by Shams Charania, senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets organization has laid some ground rules for Irving to be able to return to the basketball court.

After apologizing, the team requires Irving to offer another apology and condemn the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! Although he pledged to donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations and causes, this is now a requirement from the Brooklyn Nets. He must also complete sensitivity training and antisemitic training. Along with that, Irving must also meet with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders. The last step he has to take is meeting with team owner, Joe Tsai, to “demonstrate understanding.”