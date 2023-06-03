Floyd Mayweather’s Sneaker Collection Will Oddly Remind You of a Classic Game

“Money” Mayweather is probably noted to be one of the flashiest athletes to live, and he has the wealth to back it up. With a net worth, estimated around $450 million, Mayweather has not only developed a solid car collection, but also a vast sneaker collection as well.

The boxing champion recently shared his love of the sneaker universe on his Instagram account. “I don’t know about anybody else, but ‘Money’ Mayweather loves his sneakers.”

The collection towers up his high walls, some even hitting his ceiling as he shares a few pairs in the Reel. A very casual appearance on the social media platform, Mayweather gave a peek into one of his likely many walk-in closets, positive vibes and all.

“I’m not bragging or boasting I’m just truly blessed. I just want to motivate people. Side note: I donate the shoes after I wear them,” he captioned the Instagram post that featured a video of him talking about his love for his kicks.

The boxer likened the shoe boxes to the game Jenga, where boards are stacked on top of each other as high as possible.