Foot Locker Releases Second Collection With Humbl Hustlr

Atlanta-based streetwear brand Humbl Hustlr has teamed up with Foot Locker for a second official collection.

In partnership with the retail giant, Humbl Hustlr has released its newest collection dubbed “The Year of the Hustlr.” The second release from the brand’s partnership with Foot Locker features four new pieces available online and in Atlanta-area stores.

Created by Alabama native, Lorenzo Gordon, Humbl Hustlr aims to celebrate the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and business professionals while highlighting the behind-the-scenes efforts that contribute to a business’s success that the public never sees.

“The ‘Year of The Hustlr Collection’ represents the evolution of a Hustlr’s journey and someone that continues to bet on themselves,” Gordon said in a release.

“This collection was inspired by my personal journey with Humbl Hustlr by showing people anything is possible if you bet on yourself.”

The second collection is a long-awaited drop after the two brands’ initial collaboration in January, after Humbl Hustlr solidified its partnership with Foot Locker in December 2021. A part of Foot Locker’s Home Grown Collection, the partnership is a product of the retailer’s initiative to work with local small Black-owned businesses.

“Foot Locker has been a great partner to work with,” Gordon said.

“The best part of this experience is seeing all of my family, friends, and supporters, posting at the different locations where they went to purchase our merchandise.”

“To go from selling online, at pop-up shops, and sometimes dropping off merchandise myself, to now being able to just give someone a location where our merchandise is proudly displayed is a huge blessing.”

Currently, Humbl Hustlr ison the Foot Locker website and in Atlanta-area Foot Locker stores, including locations at Lenox Mall, Perimeter Mall, Greenbriar Mall, South Lake Mall, West End Mall, South DeKalb Mall, Stone Crest Mall, Mall of Georgia, Cumberland Mall, North Lake Mall.