Forbes Announces Inaugural ForbesBLK Summit In Atlanta

Forbes has announced its inaugural ForbesBLK Summit, bringing together some of the world’s top Black business leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and content creators.

According to a Forbes release, the ForbesBLK Summit will be held Nov. 5-6, 2023, in Atlanta. The theme for the inaugural ForbesBLK Summit is “The Future of Black Entrepreneurialism: Convening Culture, Creativity, and Community.”

The event will include critical conversations between business leaders across the Black community who are breaking barriers and driving a new culture of connection, collaboration, and change. The two-day event will also feature cultural experiences throughout Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to announce Forbes is hosting its first-ever Forbes BLK Summit in Atlanta. We are the city that’s synonymous with Black excellence,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Atlanta is the perfect place to host an inaugural event that is so timely, progressive, and connected to culture.”

The city is pushing to become the go-to place for Black professionals and aligns with ForbesBLK’s mission and commitment to creating the best-in-class experiences while championing and supporting the global community of Black entrepreneurs and business professionals.

Confirmed speakers for the summit include:

John Hope Bryant , CEO, Operation Hope

, CEO, Operation Hope Ron Busby Sr ., President & CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

., President & CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Shelly Cayette , Chief Commercial Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers

, Chief Commercial Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers Tamira Chapman , President & CEO, Storehouse

, President & CEO, Storehouse Phylicia Fant , Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations, Amazon

, Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations, Amazon Dr. Debra Furr-Holden , Dean of Global Public Health, NYU

, Dean of Global Public Health, NYU Milt Newton , Assistant General Manager, Milwaukee Bucks

, Assistant General Manager, Milwaukee Bucks Nicole Pullen Ross , NY Region Head of Private Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

, NY Region Head of Private Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs Isiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Philanthropist, and Chairman & CEO of Isiah International LLC

“The ForbesBLK Summit is the larger extension of what we’re building around this Forbes platform,” Jabari Young, ForbesBLK editorial lead, said in a statement. “It’s no secret the city of Atlanta is the core foundation of the ForbesBLK community and it’s the perfect home to host and celebrate our inaugural ForbesBLK Summit.”