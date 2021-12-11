 Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Dead at 33

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton9
Demaryius Thomas
(Image: NFL)

A former professional football player was found dead at his home in Georgia.

The Denver Broncos announced the passing of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who is dead at the age of 33.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a written statement. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

According to The Associated Press, Thomas was discovered dead in his Atlanta home Thursday night.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia in a written statement early Friday.

In 143 NFL games, Thomas caught 724 catches for a total of 9,763 yards and scored 63 touchdowns.

As a Denver Broncos player, Thomas was a major force in the team winning five AFC West titles, two AFC Championships and a victory in Super Bowl in 2016. He last played in the NFL in 2019 when he played 11 games for the New York Jets. He officially retired from the game this past June.

The well-respected player received a great number of acknowledgements from competitors on social media.

