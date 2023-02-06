Ex-Exotic Dancer Sentenced For Part In ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Murder-For-Hire Case

Just when you thought the Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder case was over, new developments have come out. Shadow and Act reported that a co-conspirator in the murder-for-hire case was recently sentenced.

Terrica Ellis, a former exotic dancer, received three years in prison on January 24 for her role in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr., a co-star of the reality TV show, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. Ellis testified she was paid $10,000 by Tim Norman, Montgomery’s uncle, to lure the victim to the apartment complex before a man ambushed him.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ellis was emotional during her hearing, showing major remorse. The 39-year-old asked U.S. District Judge John Ross for leniency.

“I’m so ashamed to be here in this place,” Ellis said. She was quickly interrupted, according to reports, after Montgomery’s mother, Michelle Griggs, shouted, “But you took my baby!”

Ross considered Ellis’ past as a victim of abuse and violence, including being forced into prostitution at a young age. The victim’s family was looking for a maximum sentence.

Several of Montgomery’s family members pointed out how Ellis’ was a key part of the hire-for-murder plot. “If she hadn’t done her part, there’s a possibility Andre would be with us now,” Montgomery’s aunt Sandra Mullins said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Darren Griggs, Montgomery’s brother, said Ellis only saw his brother as a “dollar sign” before she was caught.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported on the headlining case last summer. With the help of insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman issued a $450,000 life insurance policy on Montgomery back in 2014, naming Norman as the sole beneficiary.

The uncle-nephew duo was seen frequently on the OWN network reality show, which premiered in 2011.

Norman has maintained his innocence. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Norman is due for sentencing next month.