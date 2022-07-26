Former First Lady Michelle Obama Announces Release Date For Latest Book

The former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on Good Morning America to let the viewers know that she will release “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times” on November 15, 2022.

The book will be published globally by Penguin Random House.

According to Penguin Random House, the book is scheduled to be published simultaneously in 14 different languages and 27 countries worldwide, with more languages and territories to be announced.

This is the follow-up to her first book, the bestselling Becoming. The book was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, USA Today’s #1 Book of the Year, an Oprah Book Club selection, and an NAACP Image Award winner.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” Obama writes in The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times intro.

“We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

In this latest book, “Obama gives readers a series of enlightening stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power.”

The book has a suggested list price of $32.50 in the U.S. and $42.00 in Canada. The digital edition will be $16.99 in the U.S. and $18.99 in Canada. You can gain information at www.michelleobamabooks.com.