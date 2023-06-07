Ex NFL Player Travis Rudolph Not Guilty Of Murder And Attempted Murder

Former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph was not guilty of murder on Wednesday following a nearly two-week trial.

The former NFL player faced one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for fatally shooting one man and almost killing two others outside his Lake Park home in April 2021, Palm Beach Post reports.

It took a 12-person jury four hours to find Rudolph not guilty in a fatal incident he claims only happened to save his life. Some showed their support after the verdict with Rudolph posing for a selfie with one supporter and another honking their horn as he smiled.

“It means everything. I finally got my freedom back,” Rudolph outside of the courthouse. “I can get back to my life.”

“I was definitely nervous. We definitely prayed a lot,” he added.

Social media debated over findings from the trial including Rudolph’s testimony detailing a fight with his ex-girlfriend, Domonique Jones, on April 7, 2021where four men showed up at his home to confront him just hours after their dispute. According to Rudolph, Jones became irate about his communication with another woman.

Former NFL player Travis Rudolph went into detail about a fight with his ex-girlfriend Dominique Jones after she confronted him about talking to a girl. The fight happened before the confrontation with the group of men that turned deadly #TravisRudolph pic.twitter.com/6fXl7TiVWM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 5, 2023

Rudolph claims the encounter with the four men turned violent and he was forced to arm himself with a semi-automatic rifle. But prosecutors say the men were trying to leave the scene when Rudolph fired 39 rounds into their black Cadillac, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques who was in the passenger seat, and wounding his friend Tyler Robinson who was seated in the back.

Jones came under fire last week after taking the stand for a cross-examination where she testified that she texted her brother and told him to “shoot up his s***” after learning of Rudolph’s alleged infidelity.

Former FSU star #TravisRudolph is battling for his freedom and life after his ex girlfriend att*cked him and then told her brothers to k*ll him. One of the men who targeted him, was sh*t and k*lled during the incident. pic.twitter.com/Dr8NK1gs9j — FloridaSoundz (@floridasoundz) May 30, 2023

Rudolph had been out of jail on house arrest after posting a $160,000 bond last year, WPTV reports. He also unsuccessfully sought a “stand your ground” defense but was sent to trial to determine his fate.

When taking the stand, Rudolph told jurors the shooting was in self-defense after seeing two guns pointed at him.

“I really appreciate the jury. They made the right decision,” Rudolph said. “God bless them all, and I appreciate them for taking the time to actually listen to the truth come out.”