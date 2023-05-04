YSL Gang Trial Attorney Calls Out Lack of Funding For Defense Lawyers

The Young Slime Life gang trial against rapper Young Thug is expected to last another year, and some state-appointed attorneys are speaking out against the low pay they’re receiving.

On Monday, defense attorney Angela D’Wiliams called out the Georgia Public Defender Council, who appointed her to represent one of the defendants in the YSL trial, WSB-TV reports. Her outcry was in response to Judge Ural Glanville’s ruling against a motion to recuse himself from a hearing.

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” D’Wiliams said. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”

“We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans,” D’Williams added.

D’Williams hoped to meet with GPDC’s executive director Omotayo Alli, who was expected to take the stand. But instead, Alli had a lawyer represent her.

“I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore,” D’Williams said. “I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”

The public defender got a 10-minute closed-door meeting with the GPDC and agreed to meet again in two weeks. A spokesperson for the GPDC confirmed they are working to find new funds to pay the attorneys more than the $15,000 allocated for each lawyer for the entire case.

“If they really cared about those that are indigent, they would use taxpayer’s money wisely,” defense attorney KR Chowbey said.

The incident highlights the lack of funding for Georgians who don’t have enough money to afford their own defense. Findings show 85% of defendants in Georgia are impoverished, with more than 600 being unrepresented as of last August.

