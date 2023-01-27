Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Passes Away at 25

A former football player who had a brief stint in the NFL passed away at the age of 25.

According to NFL.com, Jessie Lemonier, who played the outside linebacker position has died. His death was confirmed by his family, but the cause of death wasn’t revealed. Lemonier came into the league as an undrafted player when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The last NFL team he played for, the Detroit Lions, issued a statement regarding the defensive player.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier.

“Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Chargers acknowledged him as well.

gone too soon. our hearts are with jessie’s family, friends and loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/v7Egt6p8va — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 26, 2023

ESPN reported that in November Lemonier was drafted into the XFL (the football league founded by WWE’s Vince McMahon) by the Arlington Renegades. Instead of playing for the league, he chose to sign with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season, but then he was traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

He played seven games with the Lions during the 2021 season, where he recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Last summer, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals, but the team released him during training camp.

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, stated that Lemonier and his girlfriend were expecting a child.

The school that Lemonier played at for two seasons, Liberty University, also released a statement.

“The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room.”