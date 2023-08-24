Rudy Giuliani Turns Himself Into Atlanta's Fulton County Jail

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani surrendered at the Fulton County Jail Wednesday over charges tied to efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in office after losing the 2020 election.

The Hill reports Giuliani agreed to a $150,000 bond agreement. Giuliani and Trump are facing the most charges of the 18 people indicted in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. According to prosecutors, Giuliani significantly promoted false claims that President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party stole the election.

After being booked, Giuliani called the indictment a “travesty” and maintained that Willis infringed on the First Amendment rights of people who advocated for Trump.

“If they could do this to me, they could do this to you,” Giuliani said.

All of the defendants in the case are facing state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges, the same charges he was known for levying on the mafia and white-collar criminals during his time as Manhattan’s District Attorney.

Giuliani spent weeks after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election promoting false election claims and attempting to persuade Georgia Election officials to join a plot to swing the election in Trump’s favor.

Giuliani has been charged with a count of soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office by encouraging them to help send a slate of Trump electors, three counts of making false statements for each of the three committee hearings where he and other Trump allies spread lies about the election results.

As part of his bond agreement, Giuliani cannot communicate the facts of the case with any of his co-defendants or any witnesses except through his legal counsel.

The former mayor is the seventh defendant to surrender at the Fulton County jail. The other defendants have until noon Friday to turn themselves in. Trump, who has a $200,000 bond, is expected to turn himself in Thursday afternoon.

