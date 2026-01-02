News by Sharelle B. McNair Modern Day Eugenics? Billion-Dollar Suit Alleges Virginia Hospital Profited from Mass Forced Sterilizations Of Black Women The hospital allegedly received roughly $18.5 million in reimbursements from healthcare benefit programs between 2010 and 2019 for surgeries that left dozens of Black women victimized.







The Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Virginia is in hot water after more than 500 women — mostly Black — claim the hospital let a former gynecologist perform “unnecessary” reproductive procedures, including C-sections and hysterectomies without consent, the New York Times reports.

In a massive lawsuit seeking $10 million each, 510 women are suing the health system and senior executives for negligence, saying they were victimized by former OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz, currently serving a 59-year prison sentence for Medicaid fraud correlating to the unnecessary operations.

Most of the procedures were covered by Medicaid, a government-assisted health plan for the less fortunate. With most of the women still being within childbearing years, Perwaiz allegedly removed the reproductive organs without their knowledge.

One of the victims is 42-year-old mother of seven, Dracena Holloway from Portsmouth. Holloway says she began seeing Perwaiz as a patient in 2002. He allegedly induced labor on her four times. The Medicaid fraud case revealed the former doctor, who lost his license to practice in 2020, falsified records as a way to induce early labor when it was convenient for him, particularly on Saturdays.

Then, when she went into labor with twins, Perwaiz performed a C-section and a tubal ligation that allegedly sterilized her without consent or knowledge. Over the years, the former patient said the doctor falsely told her she had fibroids and cancer, ultimately removing her uterus. She also had abdominal surgery after he falsely told her she had stomach cancer.

Holloway said Perwaiz made her “feel very comfortable” and remembers what he would say to her each time he announced surgery.

“When he told you that you had to have surgery, he said, ‘Here, Dr. P will take care of you,’” Holloway, who was left with a large scar across her stomach and chronic pain that limits her mobility, said.

“He was very convincing.”

Another victim said the OB-GYN told her family that she had cancer that never existed, and left her ovaries intact, but performed a hysterectomy.

“Come to find out. He never took my ovaries. He never took my ovaries. He did the hysterectomy, told my family that I had cancer,” one victim said, according to WTKR.

“I had none of it.”

The hospital allegedly received roughly $18.5 million in reimbursements from healthcare benefit programs between 2010 and 2019 for surgeries that left dozens of Black women victimized.

Over the years, research reveals Black women have gravely suffered from medical disparities that have resulted in other medical issues and even death, especially when it comes to maternal health. “Maternal health is one measure of a nation’s overall well-being. When left unaddressed, poor maternal health can create a ripple effect on families and reduce women’s productivity at home and work,” Associate Professor, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Damali Campbell-Oparaji, said.

She urges women in a similar predicament to Perwaiz’s victims to ask questions, especially when something doesn’t sit right. “Write down your questions before your visit to ensure you don’t forget them. If your provider recommends something you don’t understand, ask for an explanation,” she continued.

“Also, if possible, bring a family member or friend to appointments to have as an extra set of ears.”

