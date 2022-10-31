Former President Barack Obama Blasts Herschel Walker In Speech

Former President Barack Obama called Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker “a celebrity that wants to be a politician,” during a speech in Georgia Friday night.

CNN reports the former president did call the former pro football player “one of the best running backs of all-time,” but added that he is not qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate.

The former president received thunderous applause inside the Gateway Center Arena. During his 36-minute speech, Obama acknowledged the economic struggles being felt in the U.S. and across the world, but added that Republicans have yet to offer a plan to change things.

The former president, however, kept his most pointed attacks on Walker, labeling him as “someone who carries around a phony badge and says he is in law enforcement like a kid playing cops and robbers,” attacking his “issues of character” and his “habit of not telling the truth.” He also called the Republican senate candidate loyal to former President Donald Trump, adding, “it really means he is not going to be thinking about you or your needs.”

Obama’s appearance is the first as both Democrats and Republicans make their final plea to Americans before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. The former president kept poking at Walker, saying he has shown little desire to help people or truly serve the public.

“There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about, or displayed any kind of inclination towards public service or volunteer work or helping people in anyway,” Obama said to applause.

He also attacked the Republican Senate candidate for his issues of character, which include allegations of Walker paying for abortions and Walker’s son, who has attacked his father on numerous occasions during his campaign. While the race between Warnock and Walker is closer than many expected, Warnock is still leading the polls and has the majority of support among Black Americans.

Obama also encouraged those who may feel that the elections are lost for Democrats to stay defiant and head to the polls on election day.

“I get why people are anxious. I get why you might be worried. I understand why it might be tempting just to tune out, to watch football or Dancing with the Stars,” Obama told the audience. “But I am here to tell you that tuning out is not an option. Despair is not an option. The only way to make this economy fairer is if we, all of us, fight for it. The only way to save democracy is if we, together, nurture and fight for it.”