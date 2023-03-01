Former Tennessee Cop Who Slept Around, Files Lawsuit -- Says She Was 'Groomed' for Sexual Advances

There are new developments in the case involving a former cop accused of sleeping with multiple coworkers.

Rolling Stone reported in a new lawsuit filed by Maegan Hall, the disgraced former Tennessee police officer is suing the city of La Vergne and three of her superior officers, claiming she was “sexually groomed.” Hall, who is married, said she was vulnerable in a department dominated by much older men. She was subject to constant objectification and harassment. Hall claimed members of the department threatened her job if she did not return their sexual advancements.

The ordeal lead Hall to bouts of self-harm, leaving her hospitalized in December of 2022. The lawsuit stated she was seeking mentorship but received everything but that. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators,” the lawsuit said, as reported by The New York Post. “In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation.

Hall was terminated in January, along with LPD chief, Burrel “Chip” Davis and Sergeants Henry “Ty” McGowan and Lewis Powell, who were named in the lawsuit. The case made headlines, with Hall’s face being used on social media memes and photoshopped pornography. After being fired, Hall secured a job at a local restaurant but lost it due to the “extreme degree of publicity” she faced as the butt of ongoing viral jokes and harassment from the media.

The alleged escapades, including officers Larry Holladay, Patrick Magliocco, Ty McGowan, Juan Lugo-Perez, Gavin Schoeberl, and Detective Seneca Shields, promoted an investigation from the department, uncovering uncomfortable truths about the chief. The lawsuit claimed Davis once asked Hall to come to his office to “dance” for him, tried to get her to agree to “lunch dates,” and constantly described her clothing as “hot girl summer s–t.”

Powell, Lugo-Perez, McGowan, and Shields were terminated, but Holladay and Magliocco remain employed but currently suspended. Sources were unaware of the amount of the lawsuit, but it is seeking lost wages, medical expenses, mental suffering, emotional distress, and “reputational harm.”