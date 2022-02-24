Former Wendy’s Employee Slammed For Filming Cockroaches Inside Kitchen

A former Wendy’s employee faced backlash on social media after posting a video revealing the cockroaches in the fast-food restaurant’s kitchen.

A TikTok user named Ace posted the seven-second video showing roaches around the food and condiments of the Wendy’s where he used to work in Wilmington Island, Georgia.

“Right where y’all sandwiches are made, roaches falling out,” the user captioned the video.

While the ex-employee might’ve expected to receive support for putting the poor work conditions on blast, many took to his comments section to call him out, Newsweek reports.

“How about you clean it up?” one person wrote. “You work there it’s your job to clean.”

“[I]t’s not Wendy’s it’s the people who work there,” added someone else.

“[I] work for 7.75 an hour and would SCRUB this even on my first day,” another person commented.

“Instead of videoing it CLEAN IT,” wrote someone else.

Ace returned to his comments claiming he recorded the video his second week on the job.

“All y’all talking bad it was my 2nd week and I got fired because of this video this is years of not being cleaned,” he wrote in defense of the video.

Some joined the comments sending the terminated Wendy’s work their support.

“[E]verybody is haters,” one person wrote in support. “NOBODY IS CLEANING IT IF YOURE A NEW EMPLOYEE.”

“Roaches is an exterminators job not a sandwich artists job,” one user commented. “Wendy’s is a big chain. It’s the GM’s fault and Dms fault.”

“Cause it was there 2nd week. You got me effed up if you think I’m cleaning that as a new employee after everyone else has neglected it for years,” one person said.

“It makes perfect sense tf? Not only that, I would have quit. Because clearly that working environment along with management is total garbage,” one user said in Ace’s defense.