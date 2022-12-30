Founder of Black-Owned Natural Beauty Brand Opens First New Distribution Center in Delaware

Jocelyne Firmin, founder and CEO of Kiyamel, a Black-owned company that creates natural bath and body products for babies and adults, has opened its first new distribution center in Dagsboro, Delaware.

The distribution center officially opened in July, and the company has since also hired new staff members to assist with business proficiency.

With this new distribution center, Kiyamel will be able to expand its operations, creating more opportunities for the company to conduct big business with retail stores in the upcoming months. Kiyamel’s distribution center stands as the headquarters for the company’s many natural products including oils, body butters, and soaps. The distribution center also features a new storefront, Eczema Store. Kiyamel celebrated the grand opening of the storefront with customers and the community.

“The opening of this distribution center is huge for Kiyamel. With the distribution center, we now have the capacity to increase our rates of production. We will be able to expand our distribution to meet our growing demand and we will even be able to fulfill retail store orders throughout the country,” said Firmin.

About

Jocelyne Firmin says that Kiyamel started as a first-time mother’s quest to find an all-natural solution to skin sensitivities that she and her child were facing. The company was founded in Maryland in January 2021 before it moved to Millsboro, Delaware. Kiyamel creates safe and healthy plant-based products that are effective for children and parents with skin sensitivities. Kiyamel products are clinically tested and accepted by the National Eczema Association. With the new distribution center in Dagsboro, Kiyamel plans to continue to produce high-quality natural products for babies and parents.

For more information about Kiyamel, visit Kiyamel.com

To keep up with the latest updates from Kiyamel, follow their Instagram at @KiyamelNaturalProducts

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.