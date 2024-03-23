Frankie Beverly Kicks Off ‘Farewell Tour’ With Proclamation From The City Of Atlanta

Atlanta rolled out the carpet for an R&B GOAT. Frankie Beverly received Atlanta’s highest honor at the close of his farewell performance in the peach city. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet joined Beverly onstage to present a Proclamation, recognizing him for his decades-long Black excellence. The honor was met with a standing ovation and “Go Frankie, Go Frankie” chants from his jubilant supporters.

“Listen up everybody, I’m here with our great councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet,” Mayor Dickens said.

“We got some awards and honors to give to the one and only Frankie Beverly.”

“This is absolutely wonderful and we are so pleased that you chose Atlanta, Georgia, the ATL to start your Farewell Tour,” Councilwoman Overstreet said.

“So much so the city of Atlanta is honoring you with our proclamation and … award from our mayor because we wish you happy feelings, deep in your soul, like you do for us.”

The city of Atlanta welcomed the legendary Frankie Beverly & Maze with open arms, showing up in droves for the Farewell Tour kickoff show presented by the Black Promoters Collective.

Beverly and the band returned the favor to Atlanta by triggering years of memories, performing the soundtrack to many concertgoers’ lives. Beverly and Maze’s farewell performance at State Farm Arena was bittersweet as 77-year-old Beverly did his thing against backdrops of his younger self performing over the years.

The septuagenarian belted out classics to an audience sprinkled in the obligatory white attire, helped Beverly carry high notes from one hit to another: “We Are One,” “Back In Stride Again,” “Joy & Pain,” and “Before I Let You Go.”

Beverly shared his amazement for his fans’ commitment to the lyrics saying, “I can’t believe y’all know all the words,” before transitioning into Maze’s popular song “I Wanna Thank you.”

Beverly wasn’t the only GOAT in the building to hold the crowd’s attention. Thee Chaka Khan preceded Bev’s set and drove Atlanta down memory lane showcasing her own catalog spanning almost 50 years. It was good to see 1990s songbird Trina Broussard singing background vocals alongside two powerhouse singers. El Debarge prepared the crowd for this marquee event with his soulful serenades, proving that humans, too, can age like wine.

A press release from the Black Promoters Collective read: “Beverly is embarking in this farewell tour before slowing down to enjoy life in his California Bay Area home,”

After Beverly wraps the six-city tour, “He’ll then make his way to Philadelphia for a street renaming ceremony in the city where he and his group launched their phenomenal musical legacy.”

See here and below for remaining tour dates:

April 6 — Mobile County Fairgrounds, Mobile, Alabama

April 13 — Toyota Arena, Houston, Texas

April 27 — United Center, Chicago, Illinois

May 12 — KIA Forum, Los Angeles, California

July 6 – Dell Music Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

