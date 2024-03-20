Frankie Beverly To Begin ‘Farewell Tour’ At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly is celebrating his retirement with a “Farewell Tour” that will start in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The “Before I Let Go” singer’s tour will celebrate 54 years, nine gold albums, and a long list of hits in six intimate shows, beginning with the Atlanta show on Friday, March 22, Penn Live reports. Next, he’ll head to to Mobile County Fairgrounds in Mobile, Alabama, on Friday, April 6 before performing in Houston at the Toyota Arena on Friday, April 13.

The last three shows will see the “Joy and Pain” singer stop at United Center in Chicago, the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and close out in his hometown of Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center where he’ll be honored in a street renaming ceremony.

El DeBarge and Chaka Khan will join Beverly on certain tour stops

“I want to share with my lifelong fans and associates that I’ll be going out on the road one last time, then retire,” Beverly told Billboard last month. “Thank you so much for the support given to me for over 50 years as I pass on the lead vocalist torch to Tony Lindsay.”

Following his retirement, Maze will continue with Lindsay, former lead singer of Santana, and change its name to Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly. Beverly began his career with his original band, Raw Soul, in 1970. With Marvin Gaye as a mentor, the group began touring as the music legend’s opening act.

After Gaye suggested that the group change its name to Maze, it went on to record for Capitol and later Warner Bros. and release a series of hit albums and singles between 1977 and 1993..

“His music has contributed to the soundtrack of our lives by enriching our experiences with his soulful melodies,” Black Promoters Collective CEO Gary Guidry said of Beverly. “We are honored to join forces with him on his farewell tour.”

Tickets for the “Farewell Tour” can be purchased HERE.

RELATED CONTENT: Frankie Beverly And New Edition To Be Honored At 55th Annual NAACP Awards