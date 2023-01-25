Free Up Your Device’S Storage with TransferCloud

For many current iterations of mobile phones and tablets, their processing power is stronger than the computers that helped Apollo 11 traverse the solar system. As a result, mobile devices today can do everything from recording movie-quality video to connecting users to someone across the globe with flawless connection.

The advances in technology over the users have made daily life far easier for everyone. Because of those vast capabilities, many people find themselves low on disk space or storage when uploading videos, photos or files online. TransferCloud Premium Lite makes it possible to keep all of that data intact without having to sacrifice it for the sake of space. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription TransferCloud Premium Lite for $79. That’s a savings of nearly 80% from its original MSPR ($1,000).

With TransferCloud Premium Lite, you can bypass low disk space by downloading files straight to the Cloud. This file transfer service allows you to download torrents and URL files directly to your Cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and more).

The Premium Lite plan allows for two concurrent downloads, five queue spots, up to 10GB space/max torrent size and unlimited bandwidth. The 10GB allotment is ample for transferring most movies, discography and collections.

The transfer experience with TransferCloud is user-friendly. All that’s required is to paste the web link, torrent or magnet. From there, the files are downloaded securely or uploaded to the Cloud.

This product can be used on desktop and mobile devices with a web browser, and it installs as the latest version. Updates are included for the duration of your subscription to keep your version current.

While the technology on our mobile devices has never been better, it’s often useless because of insufficient data or storage space to save those important files. TransferCloud keeps your storage at bay and frees up that needed disk space. Purchase it today at the best available pricing on the web.

