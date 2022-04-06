Frito-Lay® Introduces Cracker Jill™ to Support and Celebrate Women in Sports

After more than 125 years as one of sport’s most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack® is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.

Tapping into the brand’s rich history with America’s favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation, according to a press release.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

Empowering Communities

To extend its impact, Cracker Jack® is donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF), a national non-profit that conducts research and advocacy and supports community programming, to help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life. To further support the Foundation’s work in gender equity, Cracker Jack® is encouraging fans to donate to WSF. As a thank you, Cracker Jack® will send a Cracker Jill™ bag to fans who donate $5 or more, while supplies last.

“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” said Danette Leighton, WSF CEO.

“Representation matters—it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”

Reimagining An American Classic

One of the most well-known ways Cracker Jack® is woven into sports culture is through the seventh inning stretch, where the lyrics of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game“ include “buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack.”

Tapping into this cultural cornerstone, the Cracker Jack® brand partnered with award-winning artist Normani to reimagine this iconic song, updating the lyrics to include Cracker Jill™ and celebrate the tenacity and grit of women and girls in sports. Fans can listen to the song and watch the music video here.