From Strangers To Business Partners: Jamal Hinton Launches Company With Woman Who Mistakingly Invited Him To Thanksgiving 7 Years Ago

Two individuals who were once strangers sitting at the Thanksgiving table by accident have recently launched a business together.

This Thanksgiving, Jamal Hinton announced an addition to his entrepreneurial journey that involved Wanda Dench. The two have officially become business partners creating BlackMP, a company that sells alkaline water infused with soil-based probiotics.

“Thanksgiving year 7,” wrote Hinton via Twitter. “From year 1 as strangers, to year 7 as family, but now BUSINESS PARTNERS! I’m very thankful for my family, friends, fans.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the two met in 2016 after Dench, a grandmother, mistakenly texted Hinton, who was a high school senior at the time, thinking she was contacting her own grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner. The moment went viral, inspiring a developing Netflix film to be written by Abdul Williams titled, The Thanksgiving Text.

Prior to the partnership, Hinton launched his previous car wrapping, painting, and tinting company, Wrap-A-Lot, this past spring.

Hinton and Dench discussed their bond during a taped segment on the Today show. They shared how the interaction seven years ago has impacted their lives.

“He’s literally changed my life and my point of view on young generations about being open to friendships when you think you have nothing in common with somebody,” Dench said, according to People.

“But when you just sit and talk to them? Oh my gosh…”

“I told her the cameras and the fame, everything could stop tomorrow, and nothing’s changing between us,” Hinton told Today.

“Absolutely,” Dench added. “He’s in my heart for life.”

On November 22, Hinton took to Instagram to confirm with followers that this seventh year of Thanksgiving with the two was already in the celebration plans.

“To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!” he captioned a photo of them both standing in front of a Cheesecake Factory.

“I’ve always told her whatever I’m doing, she’s a part of, no matter what it is,” he said on Today.

“Matching tattoos next,” Hinton added.