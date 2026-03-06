News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory Bails Out 3 Inmates Address Jail Overcrowding, ‘I Did My Part’ Mo Ivory is continuing her annual tradition of posting bail for three people who cannot afford their small bond amounts.







Mo Ivory, a commissioner in Fulton County, is helping address overcrowding in local jails by using a little-known provision that allows residents to bail out up to three people each year who cannot afford to cover small bond amounts.

In an Instagram reel, Ivory showed her visit to the Fulton County Jail to bail out three unsuspecting inmates, highlighting what she called a little-known Georgia law that allows individuals to post bond for up to three people each year.

“Today I Bonded 3 People Out of the Fulton County Jail for $85 Each,” she wrote. “There’s a Georgia law that allows you to bond three people out of jail per year, and today I used that opportunity to help three people who simply couldn’t afford to get out.”

Confirming the individuals she bailed out were facing nonviolent offenses, Ivory said they were the type of minor cases where people often remain jailed “not because they’re dangerous, but because they’re poor.” She also explained that keeping people in Fulton County jail over small bond amounts they can’t afford ends up costing taxpayers far more in the long run.

”Think about this: It costs Fulton County taxpayers about $115 per day per inmate to keep someone in jail,” she explained. “Yet there are people sitting in jail on $50, $85, or other bonds under $100 simply because they don’t have the money.”

”Does that make any sense?” Ivory asked.

The attorney and community leader explained that many people accused of minor, nonviolent offenses remain jailed simply because they can’t afford small bond amounts.

“I’m talking about petty charges like jaywalking, disorderly conduct, and other low-level offenses that don’t involve harming anyone,” Ivory said.

To address what she calls a “jail overpopulation crisis” in Fulton County, Ivory has made it an annual effort to bail out nonviolent offenders who cannot afford small bond amounts.

“So today I did my part,” she declared. “I helped three people get out in 2026, just like I did in 2025. It’s a small step, but it’s one way to help while we work toward addressing the larger jail overpopulation crisis in Fulton County.”

“I’m just trying to do whatever I can,” she added.

