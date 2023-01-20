Gabrielle Union Responds to People Getting Their ‘Panties in A Twist’ Over Her Cheating Confession

Gabrielle Union is clapping back at those bothered by the unfiltered discussion she had about her past infidelity.

The Bring It On actress appeared on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast earlier this month where she admitted to feeling “entitled” to cheat on her first husband because he also cheated and she was the breadwinner in the relationship.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” Union told Shepard. “A part of it was keeping up with his activities and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.'”

Union went on to explain why she felt justified in her cheating on her husband.

“I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a– off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

The confession ruffled the feathers of the general public. Union decided to respond Thursday while on the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s drama series Truth Be Told.

“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005–in not one but two New York Times best-selling books–at least listen to the whole thing,” Union told Entertainment Tonight while rolling her eyes. “Just so you know where your anger actually is.”

Union described her marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard as “dysfunctional from day one” during her sit-down with Shepard. They met in 1999 and tied the knot in 2001 before divorcing four years later.

Now, according to Union, she thinks the public is more bothered by a woman owning up to her past cheating than the responses men typically receive for the same confessions.

“I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man,” Union joked.

“Because that’s what I called it. And stupid!”