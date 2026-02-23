Really, Gavin? California Governor Receives Backlash For SAT Comment In Front Of Black Atlanta Crowd

California Governor Gavin Newsom drew a crowd—and some criticism—during his Young Man in a Hurry book tour after making a comment about a low SAT score and comparing it to a majority Black crowd in Atlanta.

Newsom sat down with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to give his two cents on how the Democratic party should deal with President Donald Trump and MAGA ahead of the imperative midterm election season.

He encouraged party voters to adjust their tone, saying, “We can learn to be just a little bit more humorous.”

“Sometimes less judgmental. Just let it flow a little bit,” the outspoken governor said.

Perhaps Newsom should have taken his own advice.

During the conversation, Newsom, rumored to be putting in his bid for president in 2028, tried to be relatable to the audience, letting them know, “I am like you. I am no better than you.”

“I’m a 960 SAT guy, and I’m not trying to offend anyone, act all there if you got 940, but literally a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom said.

Then went on to admit that they had never read a speech.

“I cannot read a speech.”

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

The score remarks didn’t go over so well on social media, with one user calling it “the most racist thing I’ve ever heard.”

lmfao, this is the most racist thing I’ve ever heard https://t.co/65Rlh7wHAl — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) February 23, 2026

Other users like @milagropress focused on the audience’s reaction. “He’s not like me. I could read by four, have always been in gifted/accelerated programs/courses, & scored well on my ACT and SAT,” she said on X.

“It’s disheartening to listen to a room of black people laugh along to being mocked.”

He’s not like me.



I could read by four, have always been in gifted/accelerated programs/courses, & scored well on my ACT and SAT.



It’s disheartening to listen to a room of black people laugh along to being mocked. https://t.co/JRHhXF69lV — Mílagro Press (@milagropress) February 23, 2026

Another news source compared his comments to those of other cringeworthy remarks, like “Poor kids are just as bright as white kids” from former President Joe Biden and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who once said, “Black children don’t know what a computer is.”

However, during a recent CNN interview, Newsom continued the conversation about being dyslexic and how it has shaped his story as a politician, calling it a “freedom” and a “superpower.”

Gavin Newsom on his lifelong struggle with dyslexia: "I do think it's a superpower" pic.twitter.com/7Q0J8d0xks — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) February 22, 2026

While he is often celebrated for his continuous pushback against Trump, in particular for leading the Proposition 50 effort for Democrats against Republicans trying to take over Texas, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in terms of social media, Newsom’s campaign has gotten off to a rocky start.

“His 2028 campaign is already COOKED,” @BehizyTweets said.

