Georgia Colleges Ban Required DEI Statements In Hiring Process

Following the rising trend of public educational institutions shying away from diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts (DEI), Georgia Public Colleges will now be prohibited from requiring DEI statements in hiring and training new employees.

The policy change was enacted in July, as the University System of Georgia will no longer allow the 26 schools within its jurisdiction to uphold the formerly utilized part. This also extends to affirmations, ideological tests, and oaths, as reported by Higher Ed Dive.

However, while the specific information is prohibited from being included or asked about, applicants can reveal to employers about their experience assisting “different” groups within their schools’ student bodies.

Given that Georgia’s public colleges and universities are comprised of many diverse groups, the elimination of this information from applicants can potentially lead to a lack of experienced administrators that know, firsthand, the needs of marginalized students.

This updated ruling could be concerning to the institutions within this domain that are HBCUs, including Albany and Savannah State University. The schools within the historic Atlanta University Center, such as Spelman and Morehouse Colleges, are not at risk, given that they are privately operated. The flagship public institution, the University of Georgia, however, still has a majority-white student population.

Both sides of the discussion on DEI statements have been vocal about its continued use. While critics of its inclusion believe that freedom of expression is infringed upon by its existence, supporters believe that it helps ensure that all students feel seen, as faculty better reflects their wide-ranging identities.

The faculty-to-student diversity ratio is already not proportional within the university system, as a majority of teachers and administrators are white, while students of color make up the majority of those enrolled throughout its 26 schools.

While no spokesperson on behalf of the Georgia education entity gave comment, the rise of DEI disbandment has many concerned that their states are next.

