Georgia Couple Tricks Walmart Cashier Into Giving Them $6400 In Gift Cards and Merchandise

A couple in Grovetown, Georgia tricked a Walmart cashier into giving them $6,400 worth of gift cards and merchandise, according to WRDW News.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman went into the Walmart at Interstate 20 and Lewiston Road on Nov. 30 and picked out several expensive items before going to the cashier to check out.

The couple made several transactions with the cashier buying expensive merchandise as well as gift cards. Authorities are claiming that the couple confused the Walmart cashier by asking them to use the cash button on the register in order for their credit card to work properly. The maneuver caused the register not to charge the credit card.

“According to deputies, the pair also asked the cashier to use the ‘cash’ button on the register in order for their credit card to work. This allowed the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so the credit card ultimately was not charged.”

The couple allegedly received $3,000 in gift cards and $3,400 in merchandise for free. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office called the couple’s cash/credit card maneuver a “theft by deception.”

The male suspect was identified on Dec. 8 as 19-year-old Jaylan Griggs from Flint, Michigan. The authorities are still searching for the female suspect, who remains unidentified.

The Grovetown Walmart was also in the news after a man tried to steal a cart full of bananas worth $40 from the store back in April. Security was able to stop the man from absconding with 125 bananas from the store loaded up in his cart.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video images of the couple leaving the Grovetown Walmart and is asking anyone with pertinent information about the crime to contact Investigator Leigh Fletcher at 706-541-2800.