Stacey Abrams Brushes Off Concerns About Black Voters in Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) brushed off concerns that she lacked Black support in Georgia, calling it a “manufactured crisis.”

The Fair Fight founder insisted she is polling well with Black voters in Georgia and is not concerned with Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempts to pull in Black voters heading into the midterm elections.

“I think the manufactured crisis [is] designed to suppress turnout…,” abrams said.

“I’ve done more than 50 events in the Black community,” Abrams told Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, according to The Hill.

“I’m excited about the turnout we’re seeing—I’m excited about the engagement that we’re seeing. I know, however, that every election cycle, there has to be some worry, and in this case, it is a worry that’s being manufactured.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Abrams is six points behind Kemp in the latest polls. According to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, Abrams has 80% support among Black voters, including 75% of Black men supporting her.

The Georgia voting rights advocate has been trying to raise her profile with Black men, making an appearance on the 85 South show in August and telling Yahoo News during a campaign event in the same month:

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia.”

Abrams also participated in an HBCU panel with rapper 21 Savage and Hot 97 host Charlamagne Tha God.

Abrams lost the 2018 race to Kemp. The HBCU graduate reportedly received 97% of the vote from Black women and 91% support from Black men.

Black people in Georgia, especially young Black men and women attending Atlanta-area HBCUs, are organizing and registering Black voters to help Abrams beat Kemp.

Abrams believes her platform, which includes tackling Georgia’s high incarceration rate, expanding Medicaid, and improving financial factors for Black businesses, appeals to Black men.

“These are all very discernible and clear issues for Black men, for Black communities,” Abrams said according to News Nation.

“And I’m the only candidate not only talking about these issues but providing solutions.”