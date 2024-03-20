by Rafael Pena Georgia Man Faces Charges For Allegedly Stealing Electricity Services A Douglas County man finds himself in legal trouble after allegedly stealing electricity services from Georgia Power.









WSBTV reports that a Douglas County man finds himself in legal trouble after allegedly stealing electricity services from Georgia Power, according to authorities. The investigation, which commenced in March 2020, culminated in the arrest of Terrence Grant, 22, on Feb. 22, 2021. Deputies assert that Grant deliberately evaded payment by illicitly procuring power services from Georgia Power. Consequently, he was apprehended and booked into the Douglas County Jail, facing charges of theft of services and damaging a public utility.

While the sheriff’s office did not disclose specifics regarding the extent of the alleged theft or damage, the case remains pending prosecution, restricting the release of further details.

This incident echoes similar charges filed against a man in Oklahoma City accused of stealing electricity from his neighbors in August 2023, according to News9. Ryan Costiloe, 36, faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly connecting his unit to his neighbors’ electrical outlets, meddling with public utilities in the process.

One of Costiloe’s neighbors, 75-year-old Alice Woods, recounted discovering a wire stretched across her front porch, surreptitiously connected to the electrical utility. “I caught them at least three times with the real heavy extension cord type thing made out of wire,” Woods lamented, highlighting the financial strain the theft imposed on her already modest budget.

While legal proceedings are pending in Costiloe’s case, Woods expressed her disdain for such acts of theft, emphasizing the moral ramifications for the perpetrators. “Who do they think they are to steal from us?” she questioned, urging reflection on the ethical implications of such actions.

RELATED CONTENT: $13M ‘In Her Hands’ Initiative Empowers Struggling Women With Guaranteed Income In Georgia Communities