Georgia Football Player Jalen Carter Booked and Released For Alleged Role in Fatal Car Accident

Police officials have issued an arrest warrant for University of Georgia offensive lineman Jalen Carter for his alleged involvement the January 15 car accident that killed Devin Willock and UGA football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

According to People, the two vehicles had been racing each other before they crashed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that Carter is wanted for reckless driving and racing. CNN reported that the football player surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

Police say Carter, driving a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, and LeCroy, who drove a 2021 Ford Expedition, were racing each other shortly after leaving Athens, Georgia, around 2:30 a.m.

At the time of the accident, police believe that LeCroy was speeding at 104 miles per hour while drunk. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .197, at the time of the crash.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” police said in a statement to People.

BREAKING: Athens-Clarke County PD issued arrest warrants to UGA star defensive lineman Jalen Carter for reckless driving & racing. Devin Willock, UGA player, & Chandler LeCroy, a staff member, died after crashing their car. Investigators say alcohol/speed were factors in crash. pic.twitter.com/6YHvJmGYFs — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) March 1, 2023

Carter, who is projected to be a top pick in next month’s NFL Draft, released a statement via his Twitter account Wednesday.

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia, police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” Carter wrote. “Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023.

“It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Carter had previously given misleading statements to police officers at the scene of the accident. He reportedly told police officers that he heard the crash from an apartment building nearby. In another statement, he claimed he had been driving behind LeCroy and denied he had been racing.