Stacey Abrams Is Suing Georgia Due To A Fundraising Disadvantage

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is suing the Peach State for access to a new fundraising vehicle allowing her and others to raise unlimited sums of money.

The Hill reported that the suit, filed in federal court Monday, argues Abrams, who is making a second run at governor, is effectively the Democratic nominee for governor and therefore should be allowed to form what is known as a leadership committee that could take in unlimited donations.

The use of leadership committees by candidates was approved last year by Abrams’ opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, who is running for a second term and has already formed a leadership committee. The committee can be used by a select group of top candidates, including major party nominees.

One Georgia, Abrams’s campaign and her yet-to-be-approved leadership committee, argues in the suit that because Abrams has no primary opposition, she has clinched the Democratic nomination and should be allowed access to the same kind of fundraising vehicle as Kemp.

“Brian Kemp signed legislation giving himself exclusive access to a special fundraising committee, and he’s already raised millions of dollars into it,” Abrams’ campaign said in a statement. “Our campaign should have that same access.”

The suit included supporting documents from Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams recognizing Abrams as the Democratic Party nominee.

Georgia”s gubernatorial election is expected to be as highly contested as it was in 2018, when Abrams and Kemp faced off. Kemp won, but he was also accused of widespread voter suppression as the former secretary of state purged 560,000 Georgians from voter rolls. An APM Reports investigation last year estimated 107,000 of the people purged would otherwise have been eligible to vote.

Former Republican senator David Perdue, who lost his seat to Jon Ossoff in the 2020 election, sued Kemp over the leadership committee. A judge ruled in Perdue’s favor, barring Kemp from using the funds in the primary, but not in the general election.

Additionally, Abrams’ campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, argues that by not allowing the leadership committee the voting rights activist will be at a disadvantage in the general election because Kemp’s committee will have a huge jump start.