A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent.

The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.

McBurney agreed with the doctors and abortion advocacy groups saying when the law was enacted “everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments – federal, state, or local – to ban abortions before viability.”

The judge added that Georgia’s law banning abortions “did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now”

The state argued that the Roe v. Wade decision itself eas wrong and that the Supreme Court ruling earlier reversing abortion access across the country, made it non-existent, However, McBurney didn’t agree.

Since the Supreme Court reversed Roe, that hjave been numerous fights in the courts of Republican states try to bab or reverse bvans on abortion. Other states including New York where Gov. Kathy Hochul stregthened the right to abortion in June in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe.

Georgia’s abortion ban prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. A heartbeat can be found in anb embryo as early as six weeks into pregnancy, however at tgaty p0oint many women are still unaware that they’re pregnant.

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling, 17 states have moved to ban or restrict abortion including Oklahoma, Utah, Alabama, Texas Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Louisiana Kentucky and Idaho. Some of the bans are still being fought in court.