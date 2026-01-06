News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Second Georgia Lawmaker Gets Caught Up Over Defrauding Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Ahead of her indictment, Bennett resigned from her position within the Georgia General Assembly.







Another Georgia lawmaker has been indicted on pandemic fraud charges.

State Rep. Karen Bennett, a Democrat who represents the Stone Mountain area within Metro Atlanta, was indicted Jan. 5 by a federal grand jury for defrauding pandemic unemployment assistance. Bennett allegedly used government payouts she was not legally entitled to for her in-house physical therapy company.

According to WSB-TV, prosecutors argued that Bennett received $13,940 for her business, Metro Therapy Providers, on claims that it could not operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, further investigation discovered that the company remained open during the global health crisis. The business only shut down for a short while.

Despite continuing to service clients, Bennett allegedly lied on her Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program application. In Georgia, the program provided unemployment benefits for up to 79 weeks for those who could not work due to COVID-19.

CBS News reported that Bennett first submitted her falsified application in April 2020 and continued to receive checks through August. She initially applied for unemployment insurance, yet was denied. She later received assistance through the newly established PUA program, claiming that quarantine restrictions had stunted her work.

In her initial claims, Bennett falsely stated that she received no pay from her business or from her work in the Georgia legislature. While prosecutors claim that Bennett certified she made only $300 one week, she actually brought in roughly $1,200.

She also received payments from a church, totaling over $900 per week. The fraud indictment went beyond claims that she wrongly used the benefits, as the instance also led to one count of falsifying statements.

The news also follows another state representative who was arrested and charged for taking thousands in pandemic unemployment claims. The lawmaker, Covington Rep. Sharon Henderson, reportedly took $17,000 from the PUA program.

Upon her indictment, Bennett was released on a $10,000 bond. Before the indictment, Bennett resigned from her role serving House District 94 in a letter addressed to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, sent Dec. 31.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve the people of Georgia and the constituents of the 94th House District,” Bennett wrote. “I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians. Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love, and one I will deeply miss.”

If convicted, Bennett may have to return the funds wrongfully earned from the program. If she cannot repay, the authorities could also seek to have property forfeited to repay the debt.

