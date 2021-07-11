Get All The Perks Of A Sam’s Club Membership Plus Bonus Free Food For Only $20

Things are getting back to some normalcy, thanks to vaccines becoming more available. Everyone is back to their day-to-day errands and routines, including activities and social gatherings. Why not make completing your shopping easier, saving both time and money?

Sam’s Club is a one-stop shopping membership warehouse. Members receive exceptional quality and value on everything they may need. From groceries, electronics, furniture, kitchen supplies, paper goods, to anything needed for outdoor living, the options available are endless. Right now, with this limited-time deal, the one-year membership also comes with free dinner and dessert.

The Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99 Plus Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes deal is for new club members and includes a complementary household card, providing even more savings on top of the already reduced prices. If that’s not enough, a seasoned rotisserie chicken (valued at $4.98) and 8 gourmet cupcakes (a $7.98 value) are thrown in for free.

The warmer weather brings plans for cookouts, camping, gardening, and more; you can get it all and then some at Sam’s Club. Fresh produce, delicious treats, outdoor gear, furniture, even the BBQ itself can all be purchased at a low cost unmatched by traditional stores. One verified customer raved, “Best price for this membership anywhere! It was fast and easy and I got my free chicken & cupcakes!”

While there is a limit of one promotion per person, you can purchase an additional offer as a gift. What a thoughtful present — access to thousands of great deals on food, electronics, and furniture, with bonus dinner and dessert!

This Sam’s Club Membership deal is only available for a short time, and membership must be activated within 30 days. The cost of the chicken and cupcakes will automatically be deducted at checkout after redemption. Get this deal for $19.99 now and save on all your wants and needs!

Prices subject to change.