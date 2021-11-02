Get Leg Muscle Relief With These Compression Sleeves During Our Pre-Black Friday Sale

Our legs and feet take the brunt of our day and it’s time to return the favor by making them feel a little good.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a relaxing at-home leg massage while doing something as simple as resting on the couch and watching TV or reading your book? Luckily you can get that with a quality pair of compression massaging leg sleeves.

These AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment compression sleeves will provide the ultimate relief if you are dealing with tight muscles, pain relief, or just want full leg recovery after a tough workout session. They are on sale for an additional 15% off during the Pre-Black Friday sale, for only $144.49 when you use the coupon code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

These compression sleeves made from upgraded rip-stop fabric and silicone will give you a comfortable air compression massage while giving you the option of 3 levels of heat (low, mid, and high) and 3 pressure levels (low, mid, and high). You can adjust the levels at any time using the digital remote while enjoying the benefits of superior compression. Just reap the health benefits and relax, knowing you’re doing something healthy for your body with these full-leg sleeves.

Check it out:

This pair of AIR-C + HEAT compression sleeves is designed to provide natural pain relief, full leg recovery, increase blood flow, relieve stress, and improve relaxation. So if you have been suffering from bouts of leg pain, are sore from yesterday’s exercise, or want to increase blood flow to your legs, you need these compression sleeves. If you work from home, you could strap them on and still be productive at your home workspace.

The AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment compression massagers usually cost $169.99, but with the Pre-Black Friday sale coupon code SAVE15NOV, you can get them on sale for $144.49.

Prices subject to change.