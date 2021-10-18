Get Lifetime Access To 10TB Of Backup Storage For Just $100

If you’ve ever lost a lot of really important data, then you’re probably familiar with the feeling of absolute panic that comes with it.

Whether it’s photos you’ve captured over the years, personal projects, or work files, you might have data on your computer’s hard drive or your smartphone that you can’t afford to lose. This is where Degoo Cloud comes in, and now you no longer have to worry about losing years of hard work as it gives you plenty of space to store your data.

While you download videos, software, photos, and other large files, Degoo gives you access to 10 terabytes of extremely secured backup space to prevent you from experiencing the constant frustration of running out of storage. With a lifetime subscription plan, you can also send files easily via email or link, backup files on all of your devices, replicate the files as you back them up, and keep the backups fully updated with the automatic file change detection.

Degoo offers high-speed transfers from a database that offers more space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, and that makes it super easy to keep tabs on all of your valuable data and files. Working from home can be a lot especially when you have to deal with way too many files at the same time, but your workdays are about to become a breeze, thanks to Degoo.

We’ve said a lot about this, but here’s what Leon, a verified Degoo buyer, had to say about the service: “I found that I don’t need an unlimited amount of storage and actually want flexibility about how I use it (rather than being tied to one physical device), so Degoo seems like a good solution.”

Like Leon, you can now get lifetime access to Degoo Premium for $99.99, which is 97% off the normal price of $3,600. And apart from 10 terabytes of ultra-secure backup storage, you’ll also get $20 store credit which can be used on your next purchase.

Prices subject to change.