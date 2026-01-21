News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ghanaian Authorities Dismantle Nigerian-Led Cybercrime Syndicate Ghanian authorities arrested 53 Nigerian nationals suspected of being involved in a massive cybercrime network.







Ghanaian authorities have confirmed the arrest of 53 Nigerian nationals linked to a cybercrime operation based in and around the capital, Accra, with officials saying some were suspects while others may have been victims.

On Jan. 18, Communications Minister Sam George confirmed the arrests in a post on X, saying the operation was carried out jointly by multiple agencies, including the Cyber Security Authority. He said 44 Nigerian men were trafficked to Ghana and forced to carry out cybercrime activities at offices across Accra.

”All the arrested individuals have been duly profiled and handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for safekeeping and further investigations,” the minister tweeted. “We caution foreign nationals invited to Ghana to verify claims made by their fellow nationals to lure them here.”

Nine Nigerians were arrested after a two-day, intelligence-led operation that raided multiple sites, seizing 62 laptops, 52 mobile phones, and two pump-action guns. Authorities say the 44 victims were lured to Ghana with promises of high-paying jobs, then confined to gated compounds, stripped of their documents, and forced into cybercrime.

The cybercrimes included romance scams, in which victims are persuaded to send money to a fictitious partner they believe is real, and business email compromise schemes, where perpetrators impersonate employers to steal funds or sensitive information.

The minister said suspects arrested in recent operations have either been handed over to Nigerian authorities or are facing prosecution in Ghana. The arrests come amid intensified efforts by the CSA and partner agencies to crack down on cybercrime, including coordinated operations with U.S. law enforcement to target high-profile offenders.

Recent cases include the arrest of Ghanaian social media influencer Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi, who is accused of stealing $8 million (£5.9 million) from vulnerable Americans through a romance scam, as well as the takedown of a syndicate that defrauded more than 200 victims of $400,000 (£300,000).

