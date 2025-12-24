Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ghana’s Move To Pivot From ‘Detty December’ To Heritage Tourism One Ghana official is speaking out about the country's association with Detty December.







One Ghana official has taken issue with the “Detty December” association, not wanting the country to be known for the party label.

“Detty December” has become the go-to term for the end-of-year party season across multiple African countries, particularly Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana. However, a government official has deemed its affiliation with the label as not something to take pride in.

In fact, Ghana’s officer of diaspora affairs called its alignment with “Detty December” uncomfortable.

“On a personal level I don’t want the word ‘detty’ to be associated with anything Ghana… that’s something I’m not very comfortable with,” shared the officer, Kofi Okyere-Darko.

The name’s origins itself, however, are not the most honorable. According to the BBC, the term “Detty” is technically West African Pidgin for “dirty.” However, with more colloquial context, the word symbolizes “unrestricted fun” as one enters the new year.

The association, albeit controversial in Okyere-Darko’s eyes, does come with benefits to Ghana’s economy. Over 125,000 visitors flock to the coastal nation each year, offering an influx of tourism to the West African region.

While Ghana does not officially claim “Detty December,” it still indulges in the tourism boost. Instead, it would like the movement called “December in Ghana.” However, not many have adopted the more formal title for the winter celebrations.

“The young people somehow prefer ‘Detty December’, but officially, that’s not the name,” added the officer.

Despite the popular influence of the “Detty December” experience, the Ghana official is still promoting his “D-I-G” alternative. While he continues to change the narrative, the flocking of Diasporans to Africa remains strong with the promise of culturally infused celebration until the sun rises.

This year’s festivities have already begun to take shape. Each day across the countries brings new events from festivals to concerts, often featuring major stars like Busta Rhymes and local artists like Samini. However, natives have expressed some pushback regarding what the month’s growing popularity has brought to the country. Price gouging and overcrowding have become a more prevalent issue.

Meanwhile, Black diasporans have already visited Ghana, even outside the holiday party spree. The country’s “Year of the Return” initiative also encourages them to reclaim their ancestral roots no matter the season.

Alongside this push to return to one’s heritage, the “Detty December” movement is expanding its impact as well. Many organizers want to include more than just nightlife, offering networking events and cultural immersion to make the trip more than a traditional “turn up.”